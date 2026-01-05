Ludhiana: Woman alleges assault by tenant, aides; 10 booked

A 20-year-old woman has filed an FIR against her tenant and his associates for allegedly assaulting, molesting and repeatedly threatening her family in Krishna Nagar, Giaspura. Police said efforts were on to arrest the accused. (HT File)

The complainant has also alleged that the accused threatened her to set her family on fire by brandishing bottles filled with petrol. The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar, Verma, Hamesh, Gambhir, alias Raju, all residents of Krishna Nagar, Giaspura, and Niranjan Singh. Five other accomplices involved in the incidents are yet to be identified. According to the victim, Verma, who was living as a tenant in their house, returned home on January 1 in an intoxicated condition and parked his motorcycle in the passage, blocking the entry. When she asked him to move the bike, the accused allegedly called his associates, who assaulted her and her family members.

She alleged that during the assault, the accused tore her clothes and molested her, while her husband and father-in-law were also beaten. When the family raised an alarm, the accused fled but allegedly threatened to return the next day. The victim further alleged that on January 2, the accused returned carrying bottles filled with petrol and threatened to burn the family alive. The harassment allegedly continued even at the police post. On January 3, when the family went to the Giaspura police post to lodge a complaint, the accused allegedly followed them and assaulted them again.

Confirming the development, ASI Deep Chand, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2,3) (criminal intimidation), 74 (assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 76 (assault with intent to disrobe) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He added that teams have been formed and efforts were on to arrest the accused