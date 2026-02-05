Ludhiana: Woman alleges miscarriage after assault, spouse among 3 booked

A pregnant woman reportedly suffered a miscarriage after being allegedly assaulted by her in-laws in Bank Colony in Jodhewal. The Basti Jodhewal police have registered a case against four members of the family, including the victim’s husband. Efforts are being made to arrest them, police said. The victim alleged that during the assault, the accused kicked her in the stomach. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim, identified as Anjali, told the police that she was married to Tinku Tuli on June 2, 2025. She alleged that soon after the marriage, her husband, brother-in-law Rakesh Kumar and sisters-in-law Pinky and Shivani started harassing her for dowry. According to her statement, she was frequently beaten up and, at one point, was even turned out of the house.

Anjali said that following a compromise, she returned to her matrimonial home, but the harassment resumed. According to her, when her mother Devaki Devi and brother-in-law Vijay Duggal came to drop her at her in-laws’ residence on January 23, they hoped the dispute had been resolved. However, soon after they left, the accused allegedly attacked her, she said. When she called her brother-in-law for help, he too was assaulted.

The victim alleged that during the assault, the accused kicked her in the stomach. Anjali, who was two months pregnant at the time, suffered a miscarriage due to the injuries. She was rushed to the civil hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

ASI Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that on the basis of Anjali’s statement, the Jodhewal police have registered a case against Tinku Tuli, Rakesh Kumar and other family members under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(1) and 3(5) of the BNS. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.