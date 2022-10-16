Ludhiana: Woman attacks TV mechanic with acid

A woman attacked a TV mechanic with acid in Jamalpur after barging into his workshop on Saturday. The man has suffered burn injuries on his face and back and his eyes have also been damaged.

Jasbir Singh, 53, of Jamalpur is admitted to CMCH. Jamalpur police have rounded up the woman and started questioning her. However, the reason behind the attack has yet to be ascertained.

Panic gripped the area after the incident in the evening. Kin of the victim rushed him to hospital and also informed the police.

Jamalpur SHO Bikramjit Singh said it could be a matter of old rivalry, but things will become clear after recording the statement of the victim. Kin of the victim, however, said he had no rivalry with anyone.