Ludhiana: Woman dragged by hair, molested following dispute over pruning tree

A resident of New Sukhdev Nagar at Bhamian Road assaulted a 21-year-old woman after barging into her house over a dispute over pruning a tree grown on the street. According to the woman, the accused dragged her from her hair and molested her. In the assault her hair was plucked.

The woman stated that the accused were assaulting her father, when she tried to intervene the accused assaulted her too. The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against Goldy of New Sukhdev Nagar, his mother Paramjit Kaur and their four aides, who are yet to be identified.

The woman stated that her father had pruned a tree grown on the street as its branches were touching their exhaust fan. The accused objected to it and indulged in a spat with her father.

The woman alleged that the accused assaulted her father. When she tried to intervene, the accused assaulted her too. The accused dragged her from hair and molested her. The accused plucked a bunch of hair from her head and fled.

ASI Randhir Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restrain) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.