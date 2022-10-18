Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Woman ends life, husband booked for dowry death

Ludhiana | Woman ends life, husband booked for dowry death

Updated on Oct 18, 2022 12:02 AM IST

On October 15, the woman hanged herself from the ceiling fan. The Ludhiana police booked the husband for dowry death

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of father of the woman, who is a resident of Rajgarh village of Doraha, Ludhiana. An FIR under Section 304B (dowry death) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Koomkalan police booked a man, a resident of Borey village, for dowry death after his wife ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of father of the victim, who is a resident of Rajgarh village of Doraha.

The complainant stated that his daughter had married the accused in 2019. He alleged that soon after the marriage, the accused had started harassing his daughter for dowry. He had intervened in the matter several times but to no avail.

On October 15, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

ASI Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 304B (dowry death) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
