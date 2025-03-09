Ludhiana: Woman ends life, Husband held for abetment, mother-in-law booked

The city police on Saturday registered a case against a 34-year-old woman’s in-laws on abetment charges after she ended her life Jassowal village of Dehlon area, officials said. Police said the woman’s husband was arrested. The police said the case was registered under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT photo for representation)

The woman’s kin said in the complaint that she was being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law, which led her to taking the extreme step.

The woman was married for the past 14 years, and the couple have an 11-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter. At the time of the incident, the children had gone for tuition, and the woman and the accused were home.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karamjeet Singh, investigating officer from Dehlon police station, said that deceased’s brother alleged her husband and mother-in-law used to harass her over petty issues such as her dressing sense or cooking.

The ASI said the case was registered under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Daughter-in-law, her two brothers booked as 72-year-old man ends life

Ludhiana The Moti Nagar police booked a woman from Heera Nagar and her two brothers on abetment charges after her 72-year-old father-in-law ended his life, officials said.

Police said the case was registered under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a complaint by the deceased’s daughter.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar said the deceased’s son died in 2023 and after that, his daughter-in-law allegedly started harassing him. She took possession of the house with help of her brothers and threw the elderly man out, which led to him taking the extreme step, the ASI said.