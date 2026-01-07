Ludhiana: Woman found dead at in-laws house, husband held, 2 booked

A 25-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws house in the Mundian Kalan area here on Monday night following which the police registered a case of dowry death and arrested her husband and booked his two brothers. The couple had got married 10 months ago, police said. ASI Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the body has been shifted to the civil hospital for post-mortem. (HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Bhawna 27, police said. Her husband Rahul Godara, a factory worker, and his brothers Rohit Godara and Rinku Godara have been booked on the complaint of the victim’s father Parminder Singh a resident of Hoshiarpur.

According to the complaint, Bhawna was married to Rahul on March 22 last year. The couple frequently quarrelled and my daughter was allegedly being harassed for dowry due to which she remained under mental stress, the victim’s father said.

Pushpa Lata, the victim’s mother, said on Monday evening that Bhawna’s father in-law Radhe Shyam Godara informed the family over the phone that she had suffered a heart attack. However, when the family reached Ludhiana from Hoshiarpur they found strangulation marks on her neck.

Terming the claim of death due to heart attack as misleading the family lodged a complaint with the police and alleged that Bhawna was murdered and an attempt was made to pass it off as a natural death. They further alleged that soon after the marriage Rahul Godara and his family members had been harassing Bhawna for dowry and she had shared her ordeal with them several times following which they had intervened.

ASI Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the body has been shifted to the civil hospital for post-mortem. “An FIR has been registered under Sections 80 (dowry death) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While Rahul Godara has been arrested his two brothers are currently absconding,” he added.