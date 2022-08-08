Ludhiana woman gangraped in moving car twice in two years, case registered

Four car-borne persons kidnapped and gangraped a 32-year-old woman in the moving car before dropping the victim off near Kharar.

The victim, a resident of Balloke village, said the same accused had gangraped her in 2020 as well. She added that she had complained to the police at the time, but no action was taken.

The accused, Barjinder Singh, Gurpreet Gopi, Sukhdev Singh Happy and Paramjeet Singh Pamma of Gudaspur, have been booked. The woman alleged that the accused had gangraped her on July 12.

The victim said the first rape took place when she was returning home from work in 2020. The accused allegedly intercepted her near the Jalandhar bypass chowk followed her before dragging raping her in the moving car as they headed to Chandigarh. The victim said she did not disclose the incident to her family, but did approach the senior superintendents of police (SSP) Gurdaspur and Chandigarh, but claimed that no action on her complaint.

Detailing the second incident, she said she had gone to the Jalandhar bypass again on July 12 to trace the accused, who in a different car, again kidnapped and gangraped her on the way to Chandigarh before again dropping her off near Kharar.

The victim, however, had managed to sneak a copy of one of the accused’s Aadhar cards. She then filed a complaint on Saturday.

Inspector Navdeep Kaur, investigating officer, said the accused were booked for rape and criminal intimidation, but denied having information of the 2020 complaint. Police are verifying the victim’s statement.