Ludhiana woman gangraped in moving car twice in two years, case registered
Four car-borne persons kidnapped and gangraped a 32-year-old woman in the moving car before dropping the victim off near Kharar.
The victim, a resident of Balloke village, said the same accused had gangraped her in 2020 as well. She added that she had complained to the police at the time, but no action was taken.
The accused, Barjinder Singh, Gurpreet Gopi, Sukhdev Singh Happy and Paramjeet Singh Pamma of Gudaspur, have been booked. The woman alleged that the accused had gangraped her on July 12.
The victim said the first rape took place when she was returning home from work in 2020. The accused allegedly intercepted her near the Jalandhar bypass chowk followed her before dragging raping her in the moving car as they headed to Chandigarh. The victim said she did not disclose the incident to her family, but did approach the senior superintendents of police (SSP) Gurdaspur and Chandigarh, but claimed that no action on her complaint.
Detailing the second incident, she said she had gone to the Jalandhar bypass again on July 12 to trace the accused, who in a different car, again kidnapped and gangraped her on the way to Chandigarh before again dropping her off near Kharar.
The victim, however, had managed to sneak a copy of one of the accused’s Aadhar cards. She then filed a complaint on Saturday.
Inspector Navdeep Kaur, investigating officer, said the accused were booked for rape and criminal intimidation, but denied having information of the 2020 complaint. Police are verifying the victim’s statement.
A helping paw to curb drug menace inside jail Ludhiana Central Jail complex
In a bid to curb drug menace in the prison, the Central Jail has been given its own dog squad. The jail received three Belgian Malinois dogs, trained to sniff out drugs, on Sunday. Central Jail superintendent Shivraj Singh said following the repeated incidents of drugs smuggling, the government decided to provide dog squads to all facilities and thus, the three canines had arrived here.
MP man beaten up, stripped on suspicion of theft, say police
According to the police, the incident took place on August 2 near the Narmada Food Processing Factory, when the manager of a food processing unit and three others caught hold of Aditya Rokade and beat him up.
Rural police arrest 11, recover 5 gm heroin, 200 pills in surprise check in Ludhiana
Looking to bring down the growing problems of drugs, Ludhiana rural police carried out a special search operation in various areas of Jagraon, Raikot and Dakha on Sunday. The team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Jagraon) Satwinder Singh Virk inspected 25 houses in Jagraon city, while the team led by DSP Raikot Prabhjot Kaur checked 18.
Irrigation scam: Former Punjab minister Dhillon breaks silence, claims political vendetta
Breaking his silence in the alleged irrigation scam that had kept the Shiromani Akali Dal on the backfoot during the period when the Congress was in power in the state, former cabinet minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon . Dhillon, who was a minister during the SAD-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government, held a press conference and demanded a closure of the case.
Illegal infra in Corbett: Vigilance department gets nod to book officer, others
The department has got the government’s approval to register a first information report against Indian Forest Service(IFS) officer Kishan Chand and others on Saturday and may receive the formal approval letter by Monday, following which a case will be registered, vigilance director Amit Sinha said.
