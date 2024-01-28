 Ludhiana: Woman held with 1.5kg opium - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Woman held with 1.5kg opium

Ludhiana: Woman held with 1.5kg opium

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 29, 2024 05:00 AM IST

The woman, identified as Lachmi from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Saturday from platform number 4/5

A team of the criminal investigation agency has arrested a woman and recovered around 1.5 kg of opium from her possession from Ludhiana railway station.

Woman was caught with 1.5kg opium in Ludhiana.
Woman was caught with 1.5kg opium in Ludhiana.

The woman, identified as Lachmi from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Saturday from platform number 4/5.

“She appeared suspicious to me and we apprehended here then and there. On opening her bag, we found a package containing the opium,” Inspector Palwinder Singh, head CIA party at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station said.

Lachmi was presented before the court on Sunday and sent to one-day police remand.

Singh said that the woman, during interrogation, revealed that she had come from UP and was waiting for a train to Ferozepur, where she was supposed to take the consignment. He added that Lachmi had admitted that she had carried opium into the state once before as well.

“We are trying to find out who had sent her and who was she supposed to deliver the parcel to bust the whole racket,” Singh said.

Drug smugglers over the last few years have been recruiting women and teens increasingly to avoid suspicion. Of the 30-odd people arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act last year, at least seven were women and four were teens.

