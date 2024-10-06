Ludhiana woman killed, 7 injured as metal frame collapses during jagran

A woman was killed and at least seven others injured as a metal frame supporting the lights collapsed during a jagran (religious event) near Baranhara village, officials said on Sunday. Ludhiana police officials say negligence, if any, on the part of the jagran’s organiser to be probed (Manish/HT)

The incident happened on Hambran Road, late on Saturday night. The injured, mostly children, were rushed to nearby private hospitals, where their condition has been stated as stable.

The victim was identified as Sunita Devi, 40, of Baranhara. Sunita and the other injured persons were sitting near the stage when the incident happened around 2 am. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

Sunita Devi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to eyewitnesses, a sudden storm caused the large frame to collapse onto the gathering.

Children, who were sitting at the front, were among the severely injured. According to the attendees, people started moving away when the storm hit but the singer insisted they stay, assuring them that nothing would happen.

PAU station-house officer (SHO) inspector Rajinder Singh said police reached the spot and initiated a probe.

The lead singer at the jagran, Pallavi Rawat, and her team were taken into custody for questioning and later released.

Police seized all equipment used during the event.

SHO Singh said the organisers failed to implement basic safety measures.

“There were no preparations to ensure the safety of the crowd, especially when natural calamities could occur. Instead of guiding people to safety, they misled them, preventing them from leaving,” the SHO said.

He said police are investigating if negligence contributed to the fatality and injuries.

Singer Pallavi Rawat, however, asserted that the incident was beyond her control.

“I was only there to perform. The storm came and the metal frame fell, how could that be my fault?” she said.

SHO Singh said the deceased’s husband did not want to pursue the case and therefore, police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 198 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Deceased’s husband Sarvesh Kumar said he accompanied his wife to jagran. “Sunita was sitting close to the stage when the structure collapsed. The structure was heavy and it took multiple people to remove it,” he said.