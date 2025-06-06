Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Ludhiana: Woman lawyer who posed as judge to meet magistrate booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 06, 2025 05:24 AM IST

The accused, identified as Daljit Kaur, reportedly walked into the Ludhiana court complex and attempted to gain access to civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Navneet Kaur

A woman lawyer is now on the other side of the law after allegedly masquerading as a judge to meet a judicial officer inside the court complex.

The accused had not only posed as a DSP but also had a complete kit—uniform, belt, badges, and even police-issue shoes. (HT photo for representation)
The accused, identified as Daljit Kaur, reportedly walked into the Ludhiana court complex and attempted to gain access to civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Navneet Kaur. According to the police, she sent a message through the judge’s staff claiming she was a judicial officer herself. The stunt, however, didn’t go unnoticed.

A quick verification revealed that Daljit Kaur, though a practising lawyer, holds no official position in the judiciary. “She has practised law, but she is not a public servant or judicial officer,” confirmed assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash Chand, the investigating officer in the case.

Taking serious note of the impersonation, the court directed the Division Number 5 Police to register a formal case. An FIR under Section 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) – for personating a public servant – has now been lodged.

Police have launched a probe into the incident and confirmed that the woman will be arrested soon. “We will question her to find out what exactly prompted her to pose as a judge,” said ASI Subhash Chand.

On May 9, Ludhiana police arrested a man posing as a head constable. The accused, identified as Kulwinder Singh alias Jot, a resident of Khudai Chak village on Hambran Road in Sidhwan Bet, was nabbed near Jandu Chowk while he was roaming around in full police attire on a motorcycle.

On April 26, police arrested a private firm driver who was flaunting a DSP uniform on social media. The accused had not only posed as a DSP but also had a complete kit—uniform, belt, badges, and even police-issue shoes.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Woman lawyer who posed as judge to meet magistrate booked
Friday, June 06, 2025
