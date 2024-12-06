Ludhiana: Woman loses 3 lakh, jewellery to robbers

Two masked men injured a woman and her pet dog during a robbery at her house in Gujjarwal village of Jodhan on Thursday. The woman was alone at the time of the robbery. According to the woman, the robbers decamped with ₹3 lakh, 8,200 Canadian dollars, gold jewellery and her gold bracelet. The robbers decamped with ₹ 3 lakh, 8,200 Canadian dollars, gold jewellery and her gold bracelet. (HT File)

Complainant Manpreet Kaur said her husband Satvir Singh, alias Happy, and brother-in-law Gurwinder Singh, alias Happy, left for work on Thursday. Her sister-in-law Manjit Kaur went to attend a wedding with Mastan Singh, cousin of Manpreet’s husband, who has been living with the family since 2002.

The woman said two masked men barged into the house from the rear side and overpowered her before thrashing her.

The robbers also beat up her pet dog with an iron rod. Later, the accused made her sniff some intoxicating liquid following which she lost her consciousness.

She informed her family and the police after regaining consciousness a little later.

ASI Kabal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the robbers may have conducted a recce of the house before executing the robbery. A FIR under Sections 331 (3) (house-breaking with the intent to commit an offense), 123 (causing harm by administering poison, intoxicating substances, or other harmful things), 307 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 3 (5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against unidentified accused.