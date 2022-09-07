Ludhiana | Woman referred to different hospital after childbirth complications, died en-route
Police have booked the Ludhiana-based doctor who referred the woman referred to different hospital for causing death due to negligence
A woman in need of urgent medical attention after childbirth died after being turned away from two hospitals, instead being referred to a third. The victim succumbed while on her way to the
Police have booked a doctor, Sushma of Sushma Hospital on Peerkhana road, Khanna, for causing death due to negligence, following the complaint from the deceased’s husband.
The complainant, Inderjit Singh of Jindalpur in Bhadson, Patiala, said his wife Baljinder Kaur was taken to Sushma Hospital, Khanna, for her delivery on September 3. She gave birth to a boy on that night, but both the mother and the infant developed some complications soon after childbirth.
The doctor allegedly referred them to IVY hospital, Khanna. However, since no doctor was available at the hospital, the victim did not receive any medical help for at least 20 minutes. Later, the complainant arranged an ambulance to take his wife to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, but she succumbed to the complication en-route.
Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, investigating officer, said a case under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the doctor.
Life threat to Moose Wala’s father real, finds probe; 1 held
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday after a probe by Mansa police found out that the death threat sent to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh Sidhu by the Bishnoi gang through an email was 'real'. As per sources, Mansa police have traced the alleged accused to Rajasthan, where the Bishnoi gang has a strong base.
Punjab: ASI kills self at Mukstar court complex
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kulwinder Singh, allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex on Tuesday. Muktsar SP (headquarters) Kulwant Rai said the ASI was leading a police team that had escorted prisoners to the court. 'AAP government keen to set up film city' Chandigarh Housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Tuesday said that the AAP government was keen to set up North India's first state-of-the-art film and entertainment city in Punjab.
Ludhiana grocer foils robbery bid, fights off armed robbers
A grocer late on Monday foiled a robbery bid and fought off armed robbers even after the accused took a couple of shots at him on Balloke road. The grocer escaped unhurt as the bullets missed shot past him. In his complaint, Grocer Pankaj Grover, 39, said two of the four accused came into his shop posing as customers as the other kept a watch outside.
Reeling under marital stress, Ludhiana woman sets 3-year-old son on fire
In a shocking incident to have emerged from Ghudani Kalan village, a woman set Manjit Kaur, the accused's mother's three-year-old son on fire after pouring synthetic motor oil on the toddler. Following the incident, Khanna police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused — identified as Rupinder Kaur. The three-year-old has since been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where his condition has been described as critical.
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
