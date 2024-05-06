Ludhiana: Woman’s body found in vacant plot, drug overdose suspected

After the body of 29-year-old woman was found at a vacant plot in mysterious circumstance, police initiated an investigation. According to officials, police suspect that the women died of a drug overdose. The body was found in a vacant plot near Mahavir colony in Seera village. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for post-mortem. (HT File)

The police sent the body to the civil hospital for post-mortem. The woman, who was lodged in a jail in connection with an assault case, was released on bail on Saturday.

Meharban station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harjinder Singh said that some residents noticed the body lying in a vacant plot and alerted the police.

He said that during the initial investigation, the police found no injury mark on the body. The victim’s mother informed them that the woman had come out of jail on bail on Saturday. She left the house on Sunday, stating that she was going to get some medicine. She had taken ₹400 from her also for a medicine but did not return.

In the evening, the police informed her about her daughter’s death.

The inspector said that police suspect that she died due to drug overdose. The cause of death will be ascertained in the chemical examination of viscera of the deceased, he said.