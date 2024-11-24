Ludhiana: Woman ‘strangled’, husband booked

A day after a woman was found dead in her house in Jawahar Nagar Camp, the police booked her husband for “murder” on Sunday. According to the police, the accused strangulated her to death before fleeing. Deceased’s brother says the accused had been harassing her for long.

The accused has been identified as Rinku, who worked as a fourth-class employee in a bank. Manish, brother of deceased Suman, 42, stated that the accused is an alcoholic who had been harassing her. He alleged that the accused strangulated her to death on Saturday. The woman was married 20 years ago and had three children.

The complainant said Rinku informed them that she had collapsed in the house due to low blood pressure. When they reached the house, they found her dead with strangulation marks on her neck. Suspecting a murder, they informed the police.

Manish said his sister was not on good terms with her husband. He added that six months ago the couple indulged in a spat over some issue. However, they intervened and resolved the issue. He alleged that for the past few days, the husband of his sister was harassing her again.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Division number 5 police station, said a murder case has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest. The role of his other family members is under scanner.