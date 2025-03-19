Ludhiana: Women’s college in limbo: No regular principal for over 2 years

One of the district’s most prominent teacher training institutions, Malwa Central College of Education for Women (MCCEW), has been functioning without a regular principal for over two years, causing administrative hurdles and academic strain. Out of 15 sanctioned teaching positions, six remain vacant, leaving only eight regular faculty members to handle the workload. (Manish/HT)

Despite being the highest-enrolled BEd college among the three government-aided education institutions in the district, MCCEW is struggling with severe faculty shortages also. Out of 15 sanctioned teaching positions, six remain vacant, leaving only eight regular faculty members to handle the workload.

In the absence of a permanent principal, an officiating head is managing the institution. “Our current head is efficient, but they are also required to take classes along with managing the college, which is an additional burden. A principal should be available in the office during the college hours,” said a student.

Another student pointed out the difficulties caused by the staffing gap. “Our teachers are managing well, but a shortage of faculty, especially a permanent head, creates challenges for any institution,” the student said.

MCCEW has nearly 250 students enrolled and offers specialisation’s in subjects like social studies, science, mathematics, commerce, economics, and more. However, the vacant teaching posts have remained unfilled for nearly five years. Gurmit Singh, a former Panjab University senator and an educator at MCCEW, emphasised the strain this has placed on the college. “The remaining staff is putting in extra effort, but ad-hoc teachers are only hired for one session, which is not a long-term solution,” he explained.

When contacted about the issue, Sanyam Aggarwal, director of the Department of Public Instructions (DPI, Colleges), assured, “I will look into the matter.” With faculty shortages and the lack of a permanent principal, students hope for urgent intervention to restore normalcy at one of the region’s leading education colleges.