Ludhiana women’s cricket team clinch win over Patiala

In an exciting clash at the HR Saggi Cricket Ground, Patiala, the Ludhiana women’s team emerged victorious in the Punjab State Inter-District Women’s Senior One-Day Limited Over Tournament held on Saturday. Battling it out against the host team, Ludhiana secured a thrilling win by 10 runs. The Ludhiana women’s team after winning in the Punjab state inter-district women’s cricket tournament in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Batting first, Ludhiana posted a total of 122 runs in 43.4 overs. Star performer Akanksha Saini led the charge with a gritty 33 off 41 balls, while Varsha Rani added 16 runs from 23 deliveries.

In the bowling department, Parineeta Saroha and Varsha Rani turned the tide by taking three wickets each, successfully defending the modest target. Their combined efforts ensured a memorable win for the Ludhiana squad, showcasing their skill and teamwork on a competitive platform.