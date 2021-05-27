Ludhiana YouTuber handed over to Arunachal police

The Arunachal Pradesh police on Wednesday got transit remand of YouTuber and social media influencer Paras Singh, alias Bunty, who was arrested in Ludhiana on Tuesday for his racial remarks against a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh and for bearing ill will towards the people of the state.

Paras, a resident of Janakpuri, was presented in court following medical tests and was handed over the Arunachal Pradesh police on transit remand, said commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal.

Paras Singh, who goes by the name Paras Official on his YouTube channel, had in a video posted on Sunday termed Congress MLA Ninong Ering a non-Indian and apparently claimed that Arunachal Pradesh was a part of China, sparking furor among Arunchalees and people from other parts of the country.

In another video, posted on Monday, he apologised for his comments. Paras Singh has 457k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Paras did not understand repercussions: Mother

Paras’ mother Chanda Devi said her son did not realise the repercussions such a statement would elicit. “We regret what happened. My son has also apologised. He had no clue that his foolish act would invite so much trouble. The government and people of Arunachal Pradesh should show kindness as my son is merely 22 years old,” she said.

The family had migrated to Punjab from Bihar in 1998. Paras’s father had died a few years ago. The family lived in rented quarters and Paras’ mother did odd jobs to earn a living. However, a few years ago, Paras, who used to play PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), launched his YouTube channel and started live streaming the games. Soon his channel became a hit, and he began earning from it.