Ludhiana: Zone 6 youth fest kicks off at GHG Khalsa College

The four-day Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Zone-6 (education A) kick started at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, Ludhiana on Friday. Students performing at the youth festival at GCG in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The festival features over 450 participants from 33 educational colleges affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh, competing in more than 63 events. This year’s theme is “Unity in Duty, Excellence in Service.”

GHG Khalsa College principal Pargat Singh Garcha welcomed the guests and dignitaries.

PU College Development Council dean Sanjay Kaushik served as the chief guest during the morning session. In the evening, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal graced the event as chief guest.

The inaugural day showcased a variety of spectacular performances including musical events, on-the-spot painting, photography, collage making, clay modeling, rangoli, poster making, cartooning and still life drawing.

In the bhajan competition, the first place went to the Government College of Education, Chandigarh followed by BCM College of Education, Ludhiana and GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar.

In the Shabad category, DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, secured first place, with Malwa College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, in second and Partap College of Education, Ludhiana, in third.

For the percussion event, GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, secured first spot, followed by Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, in second and DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, in third.

In group singing, DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, claimed first place, while Partap College of Education, Ludhiana and BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, secured second and third, respectively.

The classical music competition saw Partap College of Education, Ludhiana win first place with DAV College of Education, Hoshiapur in second and Government College of Education, Chandigarh in third.

In the geet category, Partap College of Education, Ludhiana, was awarded first place, while DAV College of Education, Hoshiapur, took second, and Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, and GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar shared third place.

Lastly, in the ghazal competition, the top position was secured by Government College of Education, Chandigarh, followed by BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, in second and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Education, Mukerian, in third.