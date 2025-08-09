Ludhiana: 10 vehicles vandalised following clash between neighbours near Gill Chowk

At least ten parked vehicles were vandalised in a residential lane near Gill Chowk on Thursday night, following a quarrel between two neighbours. The incident took place just 100 metres from Shimlapuri police station. The incident took place just 100 metres from Shimlapuri police station. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Upkar Singh, told police that the dispute between the two residents escalated, after one of them allegedly called in associates. The group arrived on motorcycles and damaged the parked vehicles along the street.

“The attackers also shattered windows of the vehicle before fleeing the scene,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh said, “An investigation is underway. We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators of the crime. No arrests have been made yet.”