Ludhiana:1.5-quintal ‘adulterated’ paneer destroyed

Continuing the crackdown on adulterated and unhygienic food items this festive season, food safety officials from the health department raided a dairy on Rahon Road here on Saturday. During the raid, around 1.5 quintals of “adulterated” paneer was seized which was destroyed on the spot. Eight samples collected from shops in Cemetary Road, Rani Jhansi Road and Karimpura Bazar areas (HT File)

Officials also inspected shops in Cemetary Road, Rani Jhansi Road and Karimpura Bazar areas. A total of eight samples of paneer, ghee, chum chum, cake, ghee, khoya and namkeen were collected. These samples are sent to the Drug, Food and Chemical Testing Laboratory in Kharar, Mohali. It takes around a month for the reports to come from the laboratory. Further action is taken based on the findings. For violation of norms, vendors can be slapped with fine up to ₹1 lakh.

On Wednesday, officials had raided sweet shops in the Salem Tabri area and destroyed around 50 kg of adulterated sweets. On Tuesday, a bakery was caught making fruit cake with rotten eggs. Four quintals of cake and eggs were destroyed during the raid.

The officials have carried out numerous raids and 12 inspections so far this month, collecting 90 samples. They have issued three challans for unhygienic conditions.