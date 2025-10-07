Ludhiana: 16-year-old girl pushed off roof

A 16-year-old Class 11 student was critically injured after being allegedly pushed off the roof of her house by her classmate after she turned down his friendship proposal. The incident occurred on October 4, police said. The accused managed to flee the spot after the incident. When the girl turned down his proposal, the accused reportedly pushed her from the roof. (HT Photo)

According to investigators, the accused and the girl had been friends earlier, but she had recently ended contact with him. However, the boy had been persistently pressuring her to befriend him again. On Friday, when the girl was alone at home, he allegedly entered her residence, took her to the rooftop, and once again urged her to restore their friendship.

When the girl turned down his proposal, the accused reportedly pushed her from the roof, causing her to fall to the ground. The girl sustained severe spinal injuries and was immediately rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Acting on her father’s complaint, the Haibowal police have registered a case of attempt to murder and other relevant sections against the accused. A police official said efforts are underway to trace the boy, who remains absconding since the incident.