Ludhiana: 2 brothers linked to separate contract killing networks land in police net

One of the shooters, linked to dreaded gangster Goldy Brar, involved in opening fire targeting the house of a dress designer (Ashu Vijan) of Khatika Mohalla in Khanna has been arrested, police said on Wednesday. He has been identified as Vishal, 25, of Achhewal village in Ferozepur. Three others are yet to be arrested. The police have arrested a total of six accused, including a distant relative of victim Ashu Vijan, in the case so far. (HT Photo)

His younger brother, Gora (23), who was wanted in another contract killing case, too has been caught, police stated.

Confirming the arrests, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the accused were arrested in a joint operation with the Ferozepur police. Vishal, along with three others, had opened fire at the house of dress designer Ashu Vijan in an extortion bid in the wee hours of January 19. He also tried to set his car, parked in the street, on fire.

“During questioning, Vishal stated that he, along with one of his aides, went to Mohali on a bike where he met other accused involved in the racket. They met two other bike-borne shooters in Kharar, who were wearing helmets. All four shooters came to Khanna and opened fire at Ashu’s house. The accused told police that he and his aide received ₹10,000 each for the task,” said the SSP.

“Vishal has only one case registered against him, while his brother Gora has been facing trial in two criminal cases. Vishal worked in Malaysia for six years and returned in March 2025. He was working as a delivery boy for an e-commerce website and drawing a salary of ₹11,000 per month,” said the SSP.

Further, she added that the gangsters were using youths involved in petty crimes or having no past criminal record. Moreover, the gangsters are using “cutouts”, who generally don’t know each other, as their foot soldiers. In such cases, the police have to toil hard to trace the shooters. However, the police are investigating the matter scientifically, successfully tracing the accused.

Superintendent of police (Detective) Pawanjit Chaudhary said Gora was involved in a murder bid reported in July 2025 in Chak Lohat village in Machhiwara and another similar case in Chamkaur Sahib. One of the accused, Saleem, was arrested who later suffered a bullet injury during an exchange of fire with the police during an escape bid. Gora was wanted in both cases.

Gora told police that he had received ₹1 lakh for the task from Sarabjit Singh Sabi, who hired them to kill two men in Chak Lohat and Chamkaur Sahib following a personal rivalry.