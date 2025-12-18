Ludhiana: 2 nabbed for attacking man outside court

A man was attacked with sharp-edged weapons outside the Ludhiana court complex on Wednesday afternoon after attending a hearing in a criminal case for which he has obtained bail. The assault took place near the backside of the high-security complex. A policeman inspects the vandalised car vehicles outside the court complex in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The injured has been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Kannu, a resident of Joshi Nagar.

The incident has raised concerns over public safety and law and order in the city.

Eyewitnesses said Kannu was ambushed in broad daylight shortly after leaving the court. The attackers vandalised his car, puncturing all four tyres to prevent his escape. Kannu reportedly tried to flee toward the vehicle but was overpowered and repeatedly assaulted. Two unidentified bystanders intervened, forcing the assailants to flee the scene.

Police teams reached the spot soon after the incident and seized CCTV DVRs from cameras around the court complex to identify the attackers.

The attack comes two days after Kannu’s mother, Balwinder Kaur, 52, lodged a complaint with Haibowal police alleging that a group of rivals had attacked their house in Joshi Nagar by pelting bricks and glass bottles. The complaint named Raja Giri, alias Chotu, S Gill, Mani Nahar, Garry Nahar, Ashu, Mani Krishna, Kanny Pappy, Rahul Mota, Nepali, Chini, Manav Sahota, Rishav, Nitin, Peppy, and their aides.

Balwinder Kaur alleged that the attack was motivated by a long-standing rivalry with her sons, Kannu and Aman. The case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rioting, criminal intimidation and mischief causing damage, but no arrests had been made.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Kanwalpreet Singh said, “The police have apprehended two of the accused who assaulted Kannu. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused. An FIR under sections 109, 194 (2), 191 (3), 190, 324 (4) of BNS has been lodged against the accused at Division number 5 police station. The injured is admitted to a hospital for treatment.”