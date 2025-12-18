Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: 2 nabbed for attacking man outside court

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 06:58 am IST

Police teams reached the spot soon after the incident and seized CCTV DVRs from cameras around the court complex to identify the attackers

A man was attacked with sharp-edged weapons outside the Ludhiana court complex on Wednesday afternoon after attending a hearing in a criminal case for which he has obtained bail. The assault took place near the backside of the high-security complex.

A policeman inspects the vandalised car vehicles outside the court complex in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
A policeman inspects the vandalised car vehicles outside the court complex in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The injured has been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Kannu, a resident of Joshi Nagar.

The incident has raised concerns over public safety and law and order in the city.

Eyewitnesses said Kannu was ambushed in broad daylight shortly after leaving the court. The attackers vandalised his car, puncturing all four tyres to prevent his escape. Kannu reportedly tried to flee toward the vehicle but was overpowered and repeatedly assaulted. Two unidentified bystanders intervened, forcing the assailants to flee the scene.

Police teams reached the spot soon after the incident and seized CCTV DVRs from cameras around the court complex to identify the attackers.

The attack comes two days after Kannu’s mother, Balwinder Kaur, 52, lodged a complaint with Haibowal police alleging that a group of rivals had attacked their house in Joshi Nagar by pelting bricks and glass bottles. The complaint named Raja Giri, alias Chotu, S Gill, Mani Nahar, Garry Nahar, Ashu, Mani Krishna, Kanny Pappy, Rahul Mota, Nepali, Chini, Manav Sahota, Rishav, Nitin, Peppy, and their aides.

Balwinder Kaur alleged that the attack was motivated by a long-standing rivalry with her sons, Kannu and Aman. The case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rioting, criminal intimidation and mischief causing damage, but no arrests had been made.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Kanwalpreet Singh said, “The police have apprehended two of the accused who assaulted Kannu. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused. An FIR under sections 109, 194 (2), 191 (3), 190, 324 (4) of BNS has been lodged against the accused at Division number 5 police station. The injured is admitted to a hospital for treatment.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 2 nabbed for attacking man outside court
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A man, Gurwinder Singh alias Kannu, was attacked with sharp weapons outside the Ludhiana court after securing bail on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses reported the assault occurred in daylight, with attackers vandalizing his vehicle to prevent escape. This incident follows a previous attack on his home, raising public safety concerns. Police have apprehended two suspects and are pursuing others.