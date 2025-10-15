Ludhiana: 2-hr shutdown paralyses ISBT, causes traffic snarls

Commuters waiting to board their buses at the Ludhiana inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) on Tuesday were left stranded and distressed for over two hours after contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC disrupted regular operations. The sudden shutdown, which lasted from 12 pm to 2 pm, caused immense inconvenience, particularly for passengers carrying heavy luggage and travelling with children, many of whom were heading home to celebrate the upcoming Diwali festival with their families. Stranded commuters scrambling to find alternative transport at the bus stand in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Adding to the inconveniences, the agitating workers also blocked the prominent stretches of Ludhiana including bus stand flyover and Sherpur Chowk, causing severe traffic snarls for more than four hours.

Following the shutdown, scenes of chaos unfolded at the bus stand as passengers scrambled to find alternative private buses amid the scorching afternoon heat. Some travellers could be seen fumbling in and out of the terminals, trying to navigate the sudden disruption.

Rajwinder Kaur, a passenger travelling to Bathinda, said, “I was waiting to board my bus when all of a sudden the workers announced that no bus would operate. I had no idea what to do, and my children were exhausted in the heat.”

Preeti Sharma, travelling to Jalandhar, said, “This has become a regular occurrence now, with bus operations getting disrupted for hours without any prior notice. The standoff is between the state government and the protesting workers, but we are the ones left to bear the inconvenience.”

Protest over salary delays and tender of buses under Kilometre scheme

The protest by contractual workers was in response to delayed salaries for September and grievances related to the tendering process of new buses under the Punjab Roadways Kilometre Scheme. Reportedly , this is not an isolated incident, earlier on September 15, similar shutdowns had left passengers stranded, marking this tenth such disruption in the past year.

Key arteries choked

The situation worsened when the protesting workers blocked traffic at the bus stand flyover and Sherpur Chowk causing long traffic jams that extended across the city for over four hours.

At Ludhiana bus stand, commuters, faced severe delays, with many forced to find alternative routes to Midha Chowk, Scooter market and Harnam Nagar railway crossing.

Similarly, at Sherpur Chowk, a major junction for commuters travelling to Panipat, Ambala, and Delhi, daily commuters were left stranded for hours. The blockage caused severe traffic snarls, forcing them to crawl through the congested roads.

Salary bills submitted in treasury: PRTC

Meanwhile, the union highlighted delayed salaries, lack of proper implementation of previous agreements, and the induction of new buses under Kilometre Scheme as core issues driving their agitation.

Shamsher Singh Dhillon, state general secretary of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers Union said, “Today’s protest was a response to our longstanding grievances and repeated government inaction. The Kilometer Scheme favours private bus operators at the cost of government resources, effectively undermining the public transport system.

He stressed that the repeated disruptions and shutdowns, though inconvenient to passengers, were necessary to draw the government’s attention to their demands.

When contacted, a senior PRTC official clarified, “The salaries of the PRTC are pending only for the month of September. We have already submitted the required bills to the state treasury, and once the payments are cleared, the dues of the workers will be released without delay.”