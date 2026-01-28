Ludhiana: 5 held for firing at fashion designer’s house held in Khanna

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the firing and arson attack at the residence of fashion designer Ashu Vijan, police said on Tuesday. The accused were acquaintances of the designer, the police added. All five were produced before a court and were sent to police remand for two days. (HT Photo)

Of those arrested, two are residents of Khanna, while the others belong to Jagraon and SAS Nagar. The accused have been identified as Amit Kumar, alias Ladi, of Gulmohar Nagar, Khanna; Ishwar Singh of Randhawa Street, Malerkotla Road, Khanna; Vikas Bots of Dhakoli in SAS Nagar; and Parmveer Singh of Jagraon. The identity of the fifth accused is yet to be officially confirmed.

The incident took place in the early hours of January 19, when assailants opened fire at the designer’s house and allegedly attempted to set ablaze a car parked outside after pouring petrol on it.

Following the incident, a case was registered and a probe launched. Police said the suspects were identified using technical evidence and confidential inputs. Investigations revealed that two accused from Khanna allegedly planned the attack, while the others were later roped in.

All five were produced before a court and were sent to police remand for two days. Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said further interrogation will reveal the motive behind the attack.