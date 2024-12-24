Ludhiana: 60-year-old karate coach ‘harasses’ student, held

A 60-year-old karate coach of a girls’ college has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old student. The accused took the girl to a room and attempted to take advantage of her on the pretext of getting her selected for an upcoming tournament, the complainant stated, mentioning that when she resisted, the accused threatened that he would not select her for the tournament. An FIR under Sections 75 and 351 (2,3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against accused Charanjit Kashyap.

The Division number 4 police have registered an FIR against the accused on the complaint of the victim, a student of BA second year. The accused has been identified as Charanjit Kashyap of New Shakti Nagar, Tibba Road.

The victim said she started getting karate coaching from the accused who was appointed as coach by the college. She added that on December 19 the accused took her along with another student to SDP College for selection for an upcoming competition. The coach asked the other students to practice and took her inside a room. The accused started touching her inappropriately and pulled her lower lower, according to the police. When she resisted, the accused threatened that he would disqualify her from the upcoming tournament if she resisted. She managed to free herself from his clutches and rushed out of the room. Later, she filed a complaint against the accused, the police mentioned.

ASI Hardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after receiving a complaint, an FIR under Sections 75 and 351 (2,3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused. Minutes after registering the FIR, the police arrested him.

The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday. The court remanded the accused one day in police custody for questioning. Further, the ASI added that the police are investigating to find out if he harassed other girls too.