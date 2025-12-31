Ludhiana: 6-month-old dies at private hospital, kin allege negligence

A six-month-old female baby died under suspicious circumstances at a private hospital near Shingar Cinema here, triggering allegations of gross medical negligence by the bereaved family. The family vandalised the hospital. Hospital authorities were yet to issue an official response at the time of filing this report. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Naira, was hospitalised three days ago after developing pneumonia. According to her mother Sonia, the baby’s condition was improving but on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a hospital staff member administered some oral medication to the infant without consulting the parents. Sonia alleged that when she questioned the staff about the medicine, he did not give any satisfactory reply. “The baby fell into a deep sleep soon and did not wake up till morning,” Sonia said, alleging that repeated requests to check on the child were ignored. The infant was later declared dead.

The grieving family has accused the hospital staff of giving the wrong medication. In the morning, the family members vandalised the hospital inflicting panic among the other patients.

Inspector Jagdeep Singh Gill, SHO at division number 3 police station, said medical records have been taken and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

