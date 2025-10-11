Ludhiana: 8 booked for kidnapping bid on realtor, FIR lodged

A New Janta Nagar resident along with his two sons and five aides have been booked for attempting to kidnap a realtor at gunpoint following a land dispute in Ranjit Avenue in Gill village. After the realtor raised an alarm the accused fled from the spot threatening him. The complainant stated that following a land deal he indulged in a dispute. (HT Photo)

Following the complaint of Surinder Singh, 42, of Ranjit Avenue, the Sadar police booked Sheetal Singh of Gill Market, New Janta Nagar, his two sons Parminder Singh, Jagjit Singh and five unidentified aides.

The complainant stated that following a land deal he indulged in a dispute. He alleged that on October 4 when he was present at his office, the accused barged in his office and threatened him at gunpoint. The accused tried to kidnap him in their Mahindra Thar. When he raised an alarm the accused fled from the spot threatening him.

Soon after the accused left the place he alerted the police and filed a complaint. ASI Rajinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 333 (house-trespass after making preparations for causing hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 296 (commits an obscene act or sings, recites, or utters obscene songs or words in or near a public place) and 3(5) (common intention) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.