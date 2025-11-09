Ludhiana: 80% dengue patients hospitalised, docs flag poor AQI as key cause

The dengue situation in Ludhiana district has intensified, with the total case tally soaring to 444 as of Saturday. What has alarmed health officials and physicians is the remarkably high rate of hospitalisation: over 79% of the district’s active dengue patients are currently admitted to hospitals. The health department has identified 29 hotspots across the district. (HT Photo)

According to figures released by the local health department, there are 39 active dengue patients, and 31 of them are receiving hospital care.

Senior physician Dr Amritpal Singh attributed this unusually high hospitalisation rate, in part, to the deteriorated air quality experienced in the last couple of weeks. Dr Singh explained that airborne pollutants exacerbate symptoms in patients with pre-existing lung and heart issues, triggering cough and breathlessness.

“When these people contract dengue infection and their platelets start falling, they can be in danger, which is why they are hospitalised,” he stated.

The compromised health status makes it harder for the heart to compensate for low oxygen, putting stress on the organ. The danger is even greater for individuals with chronic conditions like liver issues, cancer, or other conditions that compromise immunity, making hospitalisation a critical necessity.

“The admissions are mostly due to co-morbidities that are exacerbated due to dengue,” said civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur.

“It is also not important that the admissions must be from only the ones active right now. These could also be people with co-morbidities who tested positive earlier and may have recovered from infection, but remain admitted as their co-morbid condition remains exacerbated,” she added.

The district logged 11 new cases on Saturday, following five cases recorded on Friday.

The growth has been steep in recent weeks, with 192 cases reported in the week following October 25, when the total tally stood at 252.

Health dept identifies 29 hotspots in district

The health department has identified 29 hotspots across the district.

District epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang clarified that a locality is observed as a hotspot once it reports more than two dengue cases.

During a visit to the city on Friday, health minister Dr Balbir Singh claimed that coordinated anti-dengue efforts between the department and district administrations have been effective. He assured the public that cases are expected to decrease in the coming days, citing the effect of naturally falling night temperatures on curbing mosquito activity.

The minister has issued strict instructions to intensify fogging and larval surveillance in all affected areas.

He also urged citizens to take proactive measures against the Aedes mosquito, the carrier of dengue.

Residents are advised to clean and completely dry all water-holding containers—such as flower pots, refrigerator trays, coolers, and tires—every Friday, as these are critical breeding grounds. The Minister also recommended wearing full-sleeved clothing as an added protective measure against mosquito bites.