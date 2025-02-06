Ludhiana:Admn to launch two medical vans for free doorstep care

The district administration is set to introduce two mobile medical vans, ensuring free health check-ups for residents at their doorsteps. The initiative aims to bring high-quality medical treatment to villages and remote areas, prioritising care for women, the elderly, and children. Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said these vans would be purchased using Red Cross Society funds. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, during a meeting with officials and NGO representatives on Thursday, said that these vans would be purchased using Red Cross Society funds. Each vehicle will be staffed daily by a specialist doctor and medical interns, following a structured duty roster to maximise coverage.

Equipped with advanced medical facilities, the mobile vans will conduct tests such as blood pressure readings, ECGs, and HIV screenings, among others. Patients requiring further medical attention will be referred to hospitals for specialised care.

The first phase will focus on rural areas.

Jorwal said that this initiative will significantly transform healthcare delivery by ensuring free, high-quality services reach even the most underserved communities. The mobile units will help bridge the healthcare gap, making essential medical care accessible across Ludhiana district.