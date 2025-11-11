Ludhiana: After HC rap, cops told to ensure crackdown on modified vehicles

Days after the Punjab and Haryana high court imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav and three other senior officers for non-compliance with its earlier orders on modified vehicles, the Punjab Police appear to have swung into action. On Monday, special DGP (traffic and road safety) Amardeep Singh Rai convened a meeting of gazetted rank traffic nodal officers at Police Lines, Ludhiana, to chalk out a statewide enforcement strategy. The meeting was attended by six superintendents of police (SPs) and 21 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) from across Punjab. A meeting of senior police officers from different districts in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The agenda of the meeting was to convey and implement the directives of the state DGP in compliance with the high court’s orders — specifically targeting modified and illegally altered vehicles plying on the roads.

Addressing the officers, special DGP Rai made it clear that any form of illegal modification is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and will not be tolerated. “This is not limited to ‘jugaru rehris’ or ‘peter rehras’, but extends to all unapproved alterations — including modified silencers of motorcycles, extended chassis, bumper guards, oversized tyres and additional LED fittings,” he asserted.

Rai mentioned that a number of Punjabis get modifications in their vehicles, especially tyres, lights and bumper guards. Modified silencers of bikes are also a menace here.

Rai expressed concern that several districts had failed to act decisively against such violations. “This meeting is meant to ensure that every district intensifies enforcement. There will be zero tolerance for dereliction of duty,” he said, directing officers to launch special drives, increase field inspections, and raise public awareness about the safety hazards of vehicle modification.

The special DGP stressed that illegal modifications not only endanger road users but also undermine law and order. He called for a coordinated effort between local police, transport authorities and enforcement wings to ensure visible and effective compliance across Punjab.

It may be recalled that on October 28, the Punjab and Haryana high court had imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on DGP Gaurav Yadav and three other senior officers for failing to enforce its directions on banning modified vehicles. Justice Sudeepti Sharma had directed that the cost be recovered in equal share of ₹50,000 each from the officers’ salaries and deposited in the Punjab chief minister’s relief fund. The three other officers were Pardeep Kumar, secretary, department of transport, Moneesh Kumar, state transport commissioner, and Jitendra Jorwal, the Sangrur deputy commissioner. All three are IAS officers.

The contempt petition was filed by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Mini Transport Welfare Association Punjab which alleged violation of the court’s 2023 order under which the state authorities had been directed to take appropriate and effective steps to stop the menace of modified vehicles plying on roads in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.