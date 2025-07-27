Search
Ludhiana: After offering safe ride home, duo rape woman at knifepoint; held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 05:32 am IST

A 27-year-old woman who had run away from home here after a family dispute was allegedly gang-raped by two men who first offered to safely drop her home from Ludhiana Railway Station.

According to police, the incident occurred late on Thursday night after the woman left her home following an argument with her mother. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar alias Raja of Textile Colony, Tibba, and Karan Sahota of Jain Colony, Bhamian, reportedly lured the victim from Ludhiana Railway Station where she was inquiring about trains to Mau in Uttar Pradesh.

Assistant commissioner of police (East) Sumit Sood said both accused, who are unemployed, have been arrested following the complaint of the victim and an FIR has been registered.

According to police, the incident occurred late on Thursday night after the woman left her home following an argument with her mother. The parents of the victim are labourers.

“The accused approached her at the railway station, falsely claiming no trains were available. They offered her a lift on their bike and promised to drop her home. The accused then took her to an isolated spot near Tajpur Road. When the woman resisted, they threatened her with dire consequences and gang-raped her at knifepoint,” Sood said.

“The victim managed to return home by Friday morning and reported the incident to Division Number 7 police, who registered an FIR. During interrogation, the accused admitted to targeting the woman after noticing she was alone at the railway station,” the assistant commissioner of police added.

Police are now investigating whether the duo has a history of similar crimes and a probe is on.

Follow Us On