Ludhiana: After schoolboy, banned Chinese kite string claims life of 35-yr-old woman

Ludhiana saw its second death in two days from banned Chinese kite strings on Sunday evening when a 35-year-old woman died after her throat was slit by a plastic kite string while riding her scooter on Raikot Road, Mullanpur Dakha, a day after a 15-year-old boy was killed and his cousin seriously injured in a similar incident. Victim Sarabjit Kaur (HT Photo)

According to eyewitnesses, the plastic thread, flying in the wind, wrapped around Sarabjit Kaur’s neck near a gurdwara, causing her to lose control and fall. Passersby rushed her to a nearby hospital but as doctors were not available there, she was referred to another Ludhiana. However, her condition deteriorated on the way and doctors declared her dead on arrival at the Ludhiana hospital.

Sarabjit Kaur, alias Jasleen, hailed from Akalgarh village and ran a small food point on Raikot Road, police said. She is survived by her husband Mandeep Singh and their two-year-old son, Yuvraj, the police added.

According to police, Sarabjit Kaur lost control of the scooter when the sharp thread tightened around her neck, cutting her throat.

Residents allege that the dangerous kite strings continue to be sold and used openly, putting commuters and pedestrians at risk.

Locals have demanded a complete ban on Chinese kite strings and strict enforcement against violators.

Deputy superintendent of police, Dakha, Varinder Singh Khosa, said the police were investigating the case and would take action against sellers of banned kite strings.

Schoolboy died a similar death on Saturday

On January 24, a 15-year-old boy died and his cousin sustained serious injuries when their motorcycle hit a banned Chinese kite string near Chehlan village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway. The boy’s father, Harchand Singh, is the sarpanch of Rohlan village. Villagers, family members, and kisan union leaders staged protests on the highway on Saturday, alleging police inaction and demanding stricter measures to prevent further incidents.

Another victim of kite string

Near Haidon village, Charanjit Giri of Jonewal sustained a deep gash on his finger after coming into contact with a kite string while travelling toward the Samrala bus stand. He is currently undergoing treatment at Samrala civil hospital.