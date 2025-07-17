Ludhiana: Bizman gets extortion call, gangster booked

Notorious gangster Gaurav Sharma, alias Goru Bachha, currently lodged in Bathinda jail, has been booked for allegedly making multiple extortion calls to a Ludhiana-based financier using the official landline facility provided to inmates. An official privy to the investigation added that a production warrant would be sought to bring the gangster to Ludhiana for questioning. (HT Photo)

The victim, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Basant Avenue in Dugri and involved in finance-related work, filed a formal complaint with the police after receiving repeated threats and extortion demands over the past few weeks. Along with his complaint, Singh submitted audio recordings of the calls in which Goru Bachha allegedly demanded sums ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. He also threatened to kill the victim if he failed to pay.

Following the complaint, the Dugri police registered an FIR under Sections 380(5) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the jailed gangster.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-II) Karanveer Singh confirmed the development, stating, “Gaurav Sharma, alias Goru Bachha, has made repeated extortion calls to the complainant from the landline of Bathinda jail. The victim has submitted multiple call recordings as evidence.”

According to the police, Gagandeep had prior monetary dealings with Goru Bachha, having once sought the gangster’s assistance to settle a financial dispute. However, relations soured when Gagandeep refused to entertain further demands, especially now that Goru Bachha is behind bars.

An official privy to the investigation added that a production warrant would be sought to bring Goru Bacha to Ludhiana for questioning. Meanwhile, Bathinda Jail authorities have been alerted about the misuse of the prison’s phone facility, and an internal inquiry is expected.

Earlier on January 9, 2024, a close aide of dreaded gangster Gaurav Sharma alias Goru Bachha, habitual offender Sandeep Singh alias Sandeep Ludhiana, was arrested by CIA staff 2 of police commissionerate Ludhiana. The police had recovered an illegal pistol, with cartridges and ₹4.50 lakh from his possession.