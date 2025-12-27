Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana-born UK politician dies at 80

ByPress Trust of India, London
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 07:58 am IST

Manjula Sood served as one of the UK’s first female lord mayors of Leicester and received an MBE, or Member of British Empire, honour from the late Queen Elizabeth II for community work

Manjula Sood, credited with many firsts as one of the UK’s prominent Indian-origin female politicians from the city of Leicester, has died aged 80. Tributes began pouring in for the Ludhiana-born pioneer as news of her passing away on Thursday became known among her Labour Party and wider political circles.

Manjula Sood
Manjula Sood

Sood served as one of the UK’s first female lord mayors of Leicester and received an MBE, or Member of British Empire, honour from the late Queen Elizabeth II for community work in the eastern England city.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Manjula Sood, a loving mother and grandmother, and a dedicated servant of the Leicester community,” reads a message on her official website.

“Details of a memorial service will be shared in due course. The family kindly request privacy at this time and ask that there be no home visits,” it adds. Upon qualifying as a teacher from Leicester University, Sood worked as a primary school teacher for almost 20 years – one of the first female teachers of Indian heritage in Leicester in 1973.

During her time as a teacher, she was said to have been instrumental in introducing multiculturalism into local education.

“Manjula was my teacher many years ago, a little known fact she would always fondly share with others, reflecting the warmth and lasting connections she built throughout her life,” said Shockat Adam, the Indian-origin Independent MP for Leicester South.

“A great loss to the city of Leicester,” he said.

Liz Kendall, UK’s science and technology Cabinet minister and Labour Party MP for Leicester West, hailed the former assistant mayor of the city as a “huge source of inspiration”.

Sood arrived in the UK from Punjab in 1970 and attended Leicester University where she completed her post-graduate training. Later, she went on to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the university in July 2008.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana-born UK politician dies at 80
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Manjula Sood, a pioneering Indian-origin politician and former lord mayor of Leicester, has died at 80, prompting tributes from Labour Party circles. Born in Ludhiana, she was recognized with an MBE for her community service and introduced multiculturalism in education. Sood was a trailblazer, arriving in the UK in 1970 and earning an honorary doctorate in 2008.