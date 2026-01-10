Ludhiana: Braving chill, kin rally behind youngsters

As icy winds sweep across the city, the biting cold has not dampened the spirit of young athletes competing in the National School Games. Standing firmly behind them are their parents, many of whom have taken time off work, travelled long distances and endured harsh weather conditions to ensure their children feel supported on the national stage. Father of a taekwondo player from Haryana, Harshita Punia, guiding her before her match in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Among them are single mothers, former sportspersons and working parents, all united by one belief that their presence can make a crucial difference to their child’s performance. Varendar Punia from Haryana is one such parent. A national-level taekwondo player and four-time medalist himself, Punia is accompanying his 10-year-old daughter Harshita Punia, who is competing in the 24–26 kg taekwondo category at Punjab Agricultural University.

Hailing from Khandra village, known as the home village of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Punia runs a taekwondo academy in Haryana. Despite managing his own training centre, he makes it a point to travel with his daughters to every major competition.

“Sport runs in our blood,” Punia said. “Both my daughters are taekwondo players. No matter where the competition is or how many days I have to shut my academy, I go with them. I want them to pursue sport as a career, not just as a hobby.” He added that this is Harshita’s sixth national championship and parental support becomes even more important when children compete in extreme weather conditions.

A similar story comes from Jalandhar, where Paramjit, a former weightlifter, is accompanying his 12-year-old daughter Sara Kumari, who is competing in the 29-kg taekwondo category. Employed in the private sector, Paramjit took leave from work to be present at the games. “I could not represent my state at this level, but I am living that dream through my daughter,” he said. He added that his elder daughter is also a kickboxer and ensuring equal support for both is a priority. “The cold affects performance, but when parents are around, it boosts the children’s confidence,” he said.

Single mother Sucheta Sharma from Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, is accompanying her 13-year-old daughter Omkar Bhardwaj, who is competing in the above 38-kg taekwondo category. Sharma said she left her job to support her daughter’s sporting ambitions. “I did not want her dreams to be limited because of circumstances,” she said.

JP Borua, father of Assam’s Shivangi, who won a silver medal in the under-24 kg category on Friday, said he works in the railway department but never hesitates to take leave for his daughter. “She is the first sportsperson in our family. We stay in a hotel at our own expense and the weather is harsh, but if our children achieve something, it is all worth it,” he said.

For these parents, the cold is temporary, but their commitment to their children’s dreams is unwavering.