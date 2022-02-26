Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road: Truck rams into 11 KV electricity poles, disrupts power supply

: A truck crashed into two 11 KV electricity poles on Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road on Saturday at around 7am.

The poles were damaged and led to power outage in the nearby areas. However, the power was restored after the poles were repaired and reinstalled around 3pm

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials said the unidentified truck driver fled the spot after colliding into the poles.

Jagdeep Singh Garcha, executive engineer, Focal Point, said teams were immediately sent to the spot, following which the electricity was restored within few hours.

“The traffic, majorly hit as the poles had fallen in the middle of the road, was diverted for a few hours as the repairs were going on after the collision,” told an official.

No case was registered against the truck driver till the filing of the report.