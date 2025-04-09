Ludhiana:Colleges running without regular principals, say PCCTU, urges Panjab University to act

Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) has raised serious concerns over the absence of regular principals in many colleges affiliated with Panjab University. As per the union, the situation is causing administrative delays and affecting the quality of higher education. In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor and registrar of Panjab University, the union highlighted that several colleges have been functioning under officiating principals for years, in violation of university’s rules. (HT File)

In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor and registrar of Panjab University, the union highlighted that several colleges have been functioning under officiating principals for years, in violation of university’s rules. District president of PCCTU, Chamkaur Singh, said that while there is much talk about improving higher education and implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, ground realities tell a different story.

“Many colleges are not following the rules set in the Panjab University calendar. It clearly states that the recruitment process for a new principal must begin before the retirement of the existing one. But in many cases, this isn’t happening,” said Raman Sharma, area secretary, PCCTU.

The letter further pointed out that internal politics and personal interests often delay the appointment of regular principals. The union expressed its concerns over favouritism shown by college managements’ in giving temporary charge to certain individuals, which allows for them to exercise greater control. Even when advertisements for the post are issued, the recruitment process is either delayed or never completed, said the letter.

The union also questioned why no strict action has been taken against such colleges, even when Panjab University is in receipt of the data revealing the violation of its rules.

Last year, on March 26, the university’s Deputy Registrar (Colleges) had emailed all principals and managements of affiliated colleges, instructing them to initiate the process of appointing regular principals within 20 days.

“We have urged the university to take action against colleges that are flouting these guidelines. If rules exist, they must be followed,” said Varun Goel, an executive member of PCCTU.

According to Singh, the university registrar has now assured that a new letter will be issued within a day. After identification of colleges which are running without a regular principal, directions for immediate appointments would be issued.

The PCCTU has stressed that the presence of a regular principal is not just a formality, it is essential for the smooth functioning and academic growth of any institution.