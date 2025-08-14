Ludhiana: Cop who cracked 8-cr dacoity to be honoured

Inspector Suresh Kumar of the Ludhiana police commissionerate, currently posted with the state counter-intelligence wing, has been named for the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. Inspector Suresh Kumar (HT Photo)

The honour caps an unblemished 36-year career marked by landmark investigations, including Punjab’s biggest-ever heist — the ₹8.49 crore dacoity at the CMS cash management firm. His meticulous groundwork and relentless pursuit of leads in the case not only led to the arrest of the culprits but also recovery of a substantial portion of the stolen cash, earning him widespread recognition.

Over the years, Inspector Suresh has handled some of the state’s most challenging cases involving murders, gang crimes and organised criminal networks. His medal tally reflects his consistent record of excellence — the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2016), the Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty (2023), four DGP Commendation Discs (2010, 2017, 2022, 2023), over 200 commendation certificates and 10 appreciation letters from senior officers.

Joining the force in 1990, he topped his batch of 600 recruits in basic training at Jahan Khelan and was an accomplished athlete, having been named Best Athlete at his college in 1987.

Beyond policing, he is also known for his commitment to environmental causes, actively participating in tree plantation drives and promoting greenery.

This year, only two Punjab Police officers — Inspector Suresh Kumar and ADGP (PAP) Mohammad Faiyaz Farooqui — were named for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

“Cases like the ₹8.49 crore dacoity tested every ounce of investigative will, but serving the public and upholding justice has always been my greatest reward,” Inspector Suresh said.