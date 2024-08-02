Ludhiana:Day after encounter, another accused held

{AS College shooting case} 4 arrests so far Murder accused in the custody of Khanna Police in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

A day after the arrest of two miscreants after an exchange of fire near Pal Majra village, the Khanna police on Friday arrested another accused allegedly involved in the AS College firing incident.

A total of four accused have been arrested in connection with the case so far. The police have also identified another accused involved in the firing. In the arrests so far, 2 illegal pistols and two vehicles have been recovered.

In the latest arrest, police nabbed Gurpreet Singh alias Jass alias Bachhi, 18, of Islam Ganj of Ludhian.

Previously, Ajay Singh, 24, of Ratanheri in Khanna, Jatin Monga alias Trendy, 22, of Ludhiana, and Krishna Sahni alias Laddu, 23, of Sector 32A, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, landed in police net.

Their aide, identified as Lovepreet Singh Lovey, 21, of Salaudi, is yet to be arrested.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said Ajay Singh was arrested on July 27 and Jatin Monga and Krishna Sahni were nabbed after an encounter on Thursday night.

During the encounter, Krishna Sahni suffered a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to a hospital, where his condition has been stated as stable.

Police arrested Gurpreet Singh based on information provided by the other accused.

Accused linked to Neutron gang

The SSP added that the miscreants are related to the notorious Sagar Neutron and Puneet Bains gangs. Accused Jatin is facing trial in four cases, including attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons, and Krishna Sahni has six first-information reports (FIR) registered against him, including attempt to murder, assault and possessing illegal weapons.

According to the SSP, the accused were involved in the firing in AS College in Khanna on July 27, in which a peon suffered a bullet injury. The accused had also robbed petrol pump employees at gunpoint while escaping after the incident at the college.