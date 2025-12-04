Ludhiana: Elderly man dies post surgery, kin block road

Tension prevailed in Samrala on Thursday when residents blocked the Khanna–Nawanshahr road and staged a protest outside a private hospital, alleging medical negligence after the death of an elderly man. The protest, which began in the morning, continued for nearly an hour and a half, causing a long traffic jam on the busy stretch. Sohan Singh’s son Harsh stated that his father opted for gall bladder surgery at a private hospital on Machhiwara Road in Samrala.

The agitation began after 71-year-old Sohan Singh, who underwent gall bladder surgery at a private hospital in October, died early today at Dayanand Medical College (DMC) & Hospital in Ludhiana after battling for his life in the ICU for 34 days.

Family alleges negligence during surgery

Sohan Singh’s son Harsh stated that his father opted for gall bladder surgery at a private hospital on Machhiwara Road in Samrala. “After the procedure, the doctor’s negligence caused an intestinal injury, leading to severe complications. As Sohan Singh’s condition worsened, the doctor referred him to DMC Hospital, where he remained in critical care for over a month before passing away,” the family said. The grieving family, joined by local residents, blocked the main road and raised slogans demanding strict action against the doctor.

Police assure action

A police team led by Samrala deputy superintendent of police Tarlochan Singh reached the spot and attempted to pacify the crowd. The DSP assured the family that action would be taken as per law and announced that a postmortem would be conducted by a board of doctors to ascertain the exact cause of death. Following the assurance, the protesters dispersed and the road was cleared for traffic.

Responding to the allegations, Dr Gurmukh Singh of the private hospital admitted that he had performed the surgery but denied any wrongdoing. “We did perform the surgery and the patient was under observation for five days. His stitches leaked so we advised another surgery but the family decided to take him to the DMC. They repaired his intestine there,” he said.

He added that neither he nor his team had caused harm intentionally. “We have already recorded our statements with the Samrala police,” he said.

The issue

- A 71-year-old patient, Sohan Singh, underwent a gall bladder surgery at a private hospital in October. His family says he sustained an intestinal injury during the process so he was taken to the DMC.

- After 34 days in the ICU, the patient succumbed so the family blocked the Khanna–Nawanshahr road, seeking action. DSP Tarlochan Singh pacified them following which the road was cleared.

- The expert who performed the surgery in October said the stitches of the patients had leaked so another surgery was advised, but the family took him to the DMC.