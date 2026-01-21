Ludhiana: Elementary educators await school allotments

After days of uncertainty, the state department of education is finally set to offer station preferences to special educators of the master cadre, weeks after chief minister Bhagwant Mann handed over their appointment letters on January 3. While the move has brought some relief to master cadre teachers, confusion and anxiety continue to grip elementary special educators, many of whom are still waiting for school allotments. Teachers fear the delay may affect students with special needs, especially with the new academic session approaching. (HT Photo)

As per the appointment letters, special educators were required to join their allotted schools within seven days of issuance. However, despite the clear timeline, most teachers have been unable to join due to the absence of formal allotment orders at the district level. In several districts, district education officers (DEOs) are yet to issue joining instructions, leaving newly appointed teachers stranded.

Amandeep Singh, one of the special educators who received his appointment letter earlier this month, said the delay has created confusion on the ground. “The DEOs are not sure about the next step, which is why we are still waiting. In a few districts, officials have acted, but in most places they are waiting for an official letter from the higher authorities. No one knows when that will arrive,” he said.

Teachers fear the delay may affect students with special needs, especially with the new academic session approaching. Amandeep said early joining would help educators identify and enrol more specially-abled children who often remain out of the formal education system. “If we join on time, it becomes easier to reach out to children who need special support so that they are not left behind,” he added.

Master cadre special educators also faced a similar wait before clarity emerged. On January 19, the secondary education department issued a letter directing them to report at the directorate office on Wednesday to exercise their station choices. Officials said the delay was caused by an ongoing mapping exercise.

A senior official explained that the department was identifying the exact number of children with special needs and categorising them based on the type of disability to ensure proper placement of teachers.

Director of secondary education Gurinder Singh Sodhi said the mapping exercise has now been completed. “After the mapping, stations will now be allotted for the master cadre. For elementary educators as well, the process has been initiated,” he said.