Ludhiana:Entrepreneurs gain start-up insights at CICU’s Business Talk

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) hosted a session, “Business Talk with Ashneer Grover,” featuring Shark Tank fame entrepreneur. Ashneer Grover at the CICU event in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Grover, known for his sharp business acumen and bold strategies, shared his entrepreneurial journey, detailing the rise of BharatPe and the challenges of scaling a start-up. He emphasised the significance of risk-taking, perseverance and financial discipline in building a successful venture. During the Q&A session, he provided candid insights into the realities of entrepreneurship, asserting that “business is not just about funding but about building a sustainable and profitable model.” His words resonated deeply with attendees, offering valuable lessons on leadership, innovation, and growth.

The session was moderated by Jaswinder Singh Bhogal, organising secretary of CICU.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, CICU president, expressed gratitude to Grover for sharing his experiences, highlighting how the session served as a powerful source of motivation for entrepreneurs and industry professionals. The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with a packed audience.