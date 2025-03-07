Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana:Entrepreneurs gain start-up insights at CICU’s Business Talk

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 07, 2025 07:16 AM IST

Ashneer Grover shared his entrepreneurial journey, detailing the rise of BharatPe and the challenges of scaling a start-up

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) hosted a session, “Business Talk with Ashneer Grover,” featuring Shark Tank fame entrepreneur.

Ashneer Grover at the CICU event in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Ashneer Grover at the CICU event in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Grover, known for his sharp business acumen and bold strategies, shared his entrepreneurial journey, detailing the rise of BharatPe and the challenges of scaling a start-up. He emphasised the significance of risk-taking, perseverance and financial discipline in building a successful venture. During the Q&A session, he provided candid insights into the realities of entrepreneurship, asserting that “business is not just about funding but about building a sustainable and profitable model.” His words resonated deeply with attendees, offering valuable lessons on leadership, innovation, and growth.

The session was moderated by Jaswinder Singh Bhogal, organising secretary of CICU.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, CICU president, expressed gratitude to Grover for sharing his experiences, highlighting how the session served as a powerful source of motivation for entrepreneurs and industry professionals. The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with a packed audience.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On