Ludhiana: Ex-armyman killed in road mishap amid dense fog

A 45-year-old former armyman was killed in a road accident caused by dense fog in the Jagraon on Friday morning after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car whose driver fled the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests that poor visibility due to dense fog led to the accident, police said. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Satvir Singh, a resident of Dholan village. Police reached the spot soon after the incident and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered against an unidentified driver and an investigation has been launched.

The accident took place near Ramgarh village on Sidhwa Bet Road, close to Sky Hotel. According to the police, Satvir was returning to his native village after completing his duty in Nakodar, where he was employed in a private job after retiring from the army.

His uncle, Paramjit Singh, said Satvir used to commute nearly 100 to 110 kilometres daily on his motorcycle to support his family. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Preliminary investigation suggests that poor visibility due to dense fog led to the accident, police said. “Satvir’s motorcycle was struck from behind by a fast-moving vehicle, causing him to fall and suffer fatal head injuries,” they said.

SHO Sadar Jagraon Surjeet Singh said police were scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the vehicle involved in the accident and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report.