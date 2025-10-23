Ludhiana: Factory worker beaten to death for skipping work

In a shocking case, a 38-year-old factory worker was allegedly beaten to death by his employer and aides for skipping work for a few days in Ludhiana. The accused reportedly thrashed him in the factory before dumping the injured worker near Railway lines near Lal Quarters and fleeing the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital after his family found him lying unconscious, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim has been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Prince, a resident of Abdullahpur Basti, who was employed at Raheja Textiles, owned by a man identified as Goldy. The victim was unmarried.

According to police, Jaswinder had not reported for duty since October 10 due to illness. Infuriated over his absence, the factory owner allegedly called him in and, along with several associates, brutally assaulted him inside the premises. A severely injured Jaswinder was later found lying unconscious near the Lal quarters near Railway crossing and was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His brother, Kulwinder Singh, told the police that his brother’s body bore multiple injury marks. “They beat him mercilessly just because he couldn’t report to work. When we found him, he was covered in blood,” he said, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The Model Town police have registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against factory owner Goldy and eight unidentified persons.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at Model Town Police Station, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are underway. “The accused will not be spared. We are verifying CCTV footage and witness statements,” he added.