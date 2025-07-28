Ludhiana: FIR against 8 for robbing liquor vend employee of 35k

The Division Number 2 police booked at least eight men for assaulting liquor vend employees and robbed ₹35,000 in cash. The FIR has been lodged following a complaint filed by Vishal Kumar of Hata Mohammad Tari, who works in a liquor company. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Simran alias Lota, Vishal Bahman, Kirandeep Singh, Arvinder Singh, Happy Tak, Heera Singh, Rozal and Param Singh.

The FIR has been lodged following a complaint filed by Vishal Kumar of Hata Mohammad Tari, who works in a liquor company and used to collect cash from vends to deposit the same in the account of the firm.

Vishal added that on Saturday, when he was collecting cash from a liquor vend in Fieldganj, he found some of the accused selling illicit liquor in the area. When confronted, the accused called their aides, who opened the attack on him. The complainant alleged that the accused also robbed him of ₹35,000, which he collected from the vends.

Sub-inspector Gurdev Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (1) (wrongful confinement), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 191 (3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.