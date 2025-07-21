Ludhiana: FIR against patwari for issuing fake NOC

The City Jagraon police discovered a fake no-objection certificate (NOC) scam and booked a patwari deputed at Block Development and Panchayat Office (BDPO) along with his aide. The accused had allegedly issued NOC to a real estate developer using the forged signature of BDPO. The accused had allegedly issued NOC to a real estate developer using the forged signature of BDPO. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of developer Inderjeet Singh of Gobind Nagar, Shimlapuri. The accused have been identified as patwari Jagtar Singh and his aide Rachpal Singh, alias Gabria.

Inderjeet Singh stated that he is developing a residential colony in Agwar Gujjran village in Jagraon. He had applied for a license for the process and applied for NOC from various departments. He received 13 NOCs including one from the BDPO office.

The complainant added that during scanning of the documents the block development and panchayat officer called him to his office and raised concern over the NOC claiming that he has not issued the NOC, moreover the signature on the NOC is forged.

When questioned patwari Jagtar Singh stated that neither any file was marked to him nor he issued any report to office regarding the colony.

The complainant further added that he received a copy of the NOC from a man named Mandeep Singh through WhatsApp. When questioned, Mandeep Singh stated that he received the same copy from Patwari through one of his acquaintances.

The complainant also stated that Patwari Jagtar Singh had told him that Rachpal Singh could blackmail him on grounds of NOC. He raised suspicion that if the BDPO had not issued an NOC to him, how the copy reached Rachpal Singh. He alleged that Patwari along with his aide had conspired to extort money from him.

Inspector Varinder Pal Singh Uppal, SHO at City Jagraon Police Station, stated that after investigation, an FIR under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 308(6) (in order to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of an accusation), 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, wills, and other important documents), 336 (3) (forgery when the forged document or electronic record is intended to be used for cheating), 340(2) (fraudulent or dishonest use of a forged document or electronic record as genuine), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused.