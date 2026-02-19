Ludhiana: FIR against school for installing power generator ‘sans permission’

The management of New Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines, is again under scanner after the division number 8 police registered another FIR for using a power generator without obtaining permission from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Tuesday. The New Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines, is one of the oldest schools of the city. (HT Photo for representation)

The FIR has been registered on the statement of assistant executive engineer (Urban West). In his complaint, the official stated that the use of power generator could be harmful for the people living around. ASI Hardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 125 (acts done so rashly or negligently that they endanger human life or personal safety of others), 270 (public nuisance) and 280 (voluntary, conscious act of making the atmosphere “noxious to health” for residents, workers, or passersby) of the BNS has been registered against the school management.

The New Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines, is one of the oldest schools of the city. On May 12, 2023, the division number 8 police had registered an FIR on the complaint of deputy commissioner’s office against the management for using staff quarters and classrooms for commercial purposes. The management rented out the staff quarters and even some rooms of the school for rent as a paying guest (PG) facility.

The DC office, after receiving the complaints regarding the misuse of the school property, had formed a committee to investigate the matter. After investigation, the panel had filed the report and later the matter was sent to the police for an FIR.

On January 8, 2025, the division number 5 police had booked the management of New Higher Secondary School, Sarabha Nagar, for “cheating and illegally running commercial activity on the land” which was allotted by Ludhiana Improvement trust to the management for the school. The DC office, while citing a complaint, mentioned ₹2,400-crore fraud referring to the commercial activities on the land.