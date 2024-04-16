 Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at vehicle dump near police station, two autorickshaws gutted - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at vehicle dump near police station, two autorickshaws gutted

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 17, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Residents in the vicinity of the police station expressed concern over the incident as numerous vehicles have been parked in the area for several years

Two autorickshaws were gutted in a fire that broke out on a plot used by the Division Number 2 police to dump vehicles seized during investigation, on Tuesday.

Fire officials deployed one fire tender to control the blaze. (HT File Photo)
Fire officials deployed one fire tender to control the blaze. (HT File Photo)

Fire officials deployed one fire tender to control the blaze.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Residents in the vicinity of the police station expressed concern over the incident as numerous vehicles have been parked in the area for several years. They voiced concerns about the potential safety hazards posed by these stationary vehicles, exacerbated by overgrown wild grass surrounding it.

Ramneek Singh, a local resident, highlighted the longstanding issue, stating, “These vehicles have been stationed here for years, leading to neglect and a lack of cleanliness in the vicinity. The accumulation of wild grass has created a breeding ground for flies and mosquitoes, posing health risks to residents. Additionally, the onset of summer increases the likelihood of fires breaking out among these vehicles. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken to address the situation.”

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at vehicle dump near police station, two autorickshaws gutted
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On