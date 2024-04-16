Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at vehicle dump near police station, two autorickshaws gutted

Two autorickshaws were gutted in a fire that broke out on a plot used by the Division Number 2 police to dump vehicles seized during investigation, on Tuesday. Fire officials deployed one fire tender to control the blaze. (HT File Photo)

Residents in the vicinity of the police station expressed concern over the incident as numerous vehicles have been parked in the area for several years. They voiced concerns about the potential safety hazards posed by these stationary vehicles, exacerbated by overgrown wild grass surrounding it.

Ramneek Singh, a local resident, highlighted the longstanding issue, stating, “These vehicles have been stationed here for years, leading to neglect and a lack of cleanliness in the vicinity. The accumulation of wild grass has created a breeding ground for flies and mosquitoes, posing health risks to residents. Additionally, the onset of summer increases the likelihood of fires breaking out among these vehicles. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken to address the situation.”

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is not yet known.